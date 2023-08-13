Training for aspiring drone pilots to start in U.P.’s Prayagraj soon

People will soon be able to undergo affordable short-term course to become qualified ‘drone pilots’ in Prayagraj and make a career in this fast-emerging field.

Naini Aerospace Limited of Prayagraj. (HT file)

Sangam city’s Naini Aerospace Limited (NAeL) has been given the go-ahead for setting up Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) by the director general of civil aviation (DGCA), New Delhi, as per the provisions of the Drone Rules 2021 of the country.

It has tied up with a Prayagraj start-up Empyrean Robotics Technologies to provide this training to people enrolling for the course at what would be east U.P.’s only such training institute, say NAeL officials in the know of things.

“The dedicated training centre for drone pilots will announce the date of starting the course soon and will train the trainees in batch of maximum 22 aspiring drone pilots during this five-day course offering drone pilot certification on small category drones. Registration for the course has already started through our official website— https://www.nael.co.in/,” said the chief executive officer of Naini Aerospace, RR Thakur.

Thakur further said drone utilities are one of the hottest blooming technology segments with the potential to add tremendous value to the industries.

“Thus, this training course has a lot of potential for employment. As NAeL is already into drone manufacturing, the aspirants will have an added advantage of getting in-depth technical know-how of drones and may become an active partner of the drone ecosystem. The course would provide industry specific skill and knowledge of safe operation of drones to the aspiring drone pilots in India,” he said.

“It is evident that the drone industry has increased multifold due to their deployment across all sectors including agriculture and product delivery. Thus, the requirement of certified drone pilots will substantially increase in the days to come,” Thakur added.

The aspirants would need to be high school pass and aged between 18-65 years to enrol for the course having a fee of ₹35,000— the lowest in the country.

For the first few batches, students would get a discount of 20% while the corporate candidates would get a discount of 10% in fee. The candidates would need to provide a medical fitness certificate as well, he said.

DGCA-approved instructors will provide theoretical topics such as drone rules, basic principle of flights, ATC procedures, maintenance and aerodynamics as part of the course. The students will also receive drone flying lessons, which will include simulation training and practical flying lessons at NAeL, Prayagraj, officials said.

NAel officials said the five-day training has been designed as per syllabus approved by the DGCA. Under it, the modules that would be covered include theory classes (day 1 and 2), simulation (day 3) followed by hands-on flying of drones (day 4 and 5).

Trainees will be awarded certificates on successful completion of the course. The valid remote pilot certificate (RPC) for the eligible candidates will be generated through digital sky platform and shall be valid for 10 years, they add.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues....view detail