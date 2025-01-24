Menu Explore
#TransformingUP tops trends on X

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 25, 2025 05:52 AM IST

Social media users lauded the transformation of Uttar Pradesh, praising its policies, welfare initiatives and improved law and order.

Events celebrating UP Foundation Day and messages from the chief minister were widely shared online as the the success of the #TransformingUP trend was highlighted (For representation only)
The hashtag #TransformingUP topped the trends on social media platform X on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh’s Foundation Day on Friday.

Social media users lauded the transformation of Uttar Pradesh, praising its policies, welfare initiatives and improved law and order. One social media user remarked, “The transformation of Uttar Pradesh in the last eight years under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership is commendable. Our state is now achieving new heights in education, healthcare, employment, and law and order.”

Another one wrote, “Uttar Pradesh is not just emerging as a tourism hub but is now a preferred destination for investment and industry.” Events celebrating UP Foundation Day and messages from the chief minister were widely shared online as the the success of the #TransformingUP trend was highlighted as showcasing the state’s march toward development, instilling pride among people from all walks of life.

