Transgender people start getting ID cards in U.P.

The state government has begun providing identity cards to members of transgender community in Uttar Pradesh. These identity cards would unlock several benefits for the community, including free education to their children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, 249 transgender people have signed up for registration and of them 63 have been registered. “The process to issue identity cards to 186 others after registration is also under way,” said Sonam Kinnar, vice president, of transgender welfare board.

Two transgender community members in each district are part of the committee that is identifying community members and issuing identity cards to them after registration. Five-bed special wards for the community were also being set up in each hospital, Kinnar said. Separate cells in police stations to take care of the community’s security concerns and public toilets, to be used exclusively by the community members, too have been planned, she added.

“Once registration and identity cards are done, the community would enjoy several benefits and that is why stress is on ensuring maximum registration,” she said adding that a portal to enlist the community was functioning and for those unable to use that facility, a door-to-door registration campaign had also been taken up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The colonies where community members live are being identified and those below poverty line would be linked to various government schemes,” she said. Two transgender community members in each district are part of the committee that is identifying community members and issuing identity cards to them after registration. Social welfare minister Asim Arun said the state government had also decided to set up dignity homes for the community.