Transparency in treatment is key for docs to prevent medicolegal cases: Experts
In India, nearly 52-lakh medical errors happen every year despite the fact that the healthcare sector was being governed by sets of rules, laws and ethical standards, said experts at the Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on Legal Opinion on Rights and Defences for Doctors organised by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (FMT), Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.
“Knowledge of the various nuances of medicolegal practice is incomplete without understanding how to prevent fallacies in medicolegal cases,” said speakers.
Opening remarks were delivered by Dr Richa Choudhary, professor and head of the department of FMT. “Doctors should be aware of their responsibility while treating patients. It is imperative to keep a record of the treatment given to the patients as well as to inform their relatives about the advantages and disadvantages of specific medications,” say experts.
“Transparency is a key factor in treatment. Once you explain to relatives/attendants the real condition and line of treatment, no one will blame doctors for keeping them in the dark,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
Prof Sonia Nityanand, director, Dr RMLIMS, Prof Nuzhat Hussain, dean, Dr RMLIMS and Prof Rajan Bhatnagar, CMS, RMLIMS, addressed the programme. The guest of honour, DK Thakur, commissioner of police, deliberated on MLC prescriptions for doctors. Hospital administrators, clinicians, nurses, and students in these domains were the principal participants in CME.
-
In a first, Byculla zoo to get underwater crocodile viewing gallery
Mumbai Come October, the Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan, commonly called the Byculla zoo, is set to get Asia's first one-of-a-kind underwater viewing gallery for crocodiles and gharials. Currently home to five crocodiles and two gharials, the zoo is capable of housing 20 more of both species. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned a few more additions and is set to bring four crocodiles from Solapur zoo and seven gharials from Nandankanan in Odisha.
-
MoEFCC gives nod to undersea telecom cable connecting Singapore-Mumbai to land at Versova beach
Mumbai The union environment ministry's expert appraisal committee on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) matters has given its go-ahead for the construction of an 8,100km-long undersea, transnational fibre optic cable system connecting Mumbai to Singapore, via Chennai. This will be the 17th such optical fibre cable system to land in Mumbai, and is expected to be ready for service sometime in 2023.
-
New plan chalked out to decongest Hero Honda Chowk
The district administration and the Gurugram traffic police have prepared a joint traffic plan to decongest and check for traffic violations, such as wrong-side driving, at Hero Honda Chowk, which is one of the busiest and important junctions in the city falling on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.
-
Drive against ticketless travellers: Conductors barred from using smartphones after being caught using an app to alert others
City bus conductors on the Rajajipuram-Dewa route will not be allowed to use smartphones as punishment after one of them was recently caught alerting others about the surprise checking to nab the ticketless travellers. Lucknow City Transport Services Limited caught the erring bus conductor when they set up a surprise checkpoint against revenue loss via ticketless travellers. When the first bus was checked, the entire group of conductors learned about it and became alert.
-
RRTS work restricted in Ghaziabad, Meerut till Kanwar Yatra gets over
Major civil construction work for the Regional Rapid Transit System project has been halted on Delhi-Meerut Road, between Ghaziabad and Meerut. The 82-kilometre long RRTS project spans Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut and is being developed at a cost of ₹30,274 crore. The project comprises a 12-km underground section, while the rest of is elevated on pillars, being constructed on the median of Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad and Meerut.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics