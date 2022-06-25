Tree translocation policy set to take root in Uttar Pradesh as committee finalises report
Residents of Uttar Pradesh would soon be able to help save old trees by getting them translocated (shifted) instead of felling them for construction work as the state is in the process of making a policy for the same.
Tree translocation is a process in which the entire tree is uprooted instead of being cut and then replanted at a different location, where it can grow further.
A state-level committee has finalised a report on ETT (entire tree translocation) following trials in five districts of the state. It includes provision for both big commercial projects and individual residents.
“Trials were done in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Varanasi and Agra where big and old trees were shifted to a different location under the ETT. Now, a report on the same has been submitted to the state government for consideration and a policy on it (ETT),” said Ravi K Singh, member of the committee and divisional forest officer (DFO), Lucknow.
Apart from Singh, the committee members included DFO (Unnao) Esha Tiwari, DFO (Obra) Prakhar Mishra, Anupam Gupta, a senior forest official and the then nodal officer for the committee. The secretary of the department was the chairperson of the committee.
The ETT enables shifting of big/old trees that are ecologically important and are not less than 10 feet in height. The committee has recommended the shifting of such trees be done 100% for big commercial projects. For smaller ones or individual residents, there can be some relaxation.
In Lucknow, five trees were shifted in 2020-21 and all have survived.
“Trials showed an over 80% survival rate will be there after shifting of trees,” said Singh.
The procedure to obtain permission for the shifting of each tree is the same as for felling. Such permission is obtained from the forest department.
The shifting would involve evaluation by a committee/panel and the task of shifting will be carried out by an experienced agency, according to the procedure laid down by the committee.
Once permission is obtained and the spot for shifting is identified, the tree will be uprooted by the agency with the help of specialised equipment.
Experts say saving trees by shifting them is important for human life.
“Just as human blood cannot be manufactured anywhere but in the human body, similarly the level of oxygen in the air can be maintained only if we have big trees around us. So, shifting trees, instead of felling them, is good for our health and existence,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
“After it is planted, a sapling takes at least two and up to 10 years to produce a considerable quantity of oxygen. Hence saving old trees is the option. Also, when the state is making an effort to increase green cover from the present 9.23% to 15%, translocating trees, instead of cutting them, would be a wise choice,” said a senior forest official.
Once the policy is framed, a formal shape will be given to the ETT project with shifting agencies and the office where the permission will be granted.
“The agency that shifts the tree has to give an assurance of its survival and (for) up to three years the trees shifted will be physically verified for their survival. If there is failure, the security deposit will be seized,” said Singh.
THE COST
Shifting trees may cost between ₹5,000 and ₹50,000, depending on the size of the tree, the number to be shifted and the distance between site of uprooting and translocation.
“The ecological value of the tree will always be much more than the shifting cost. We assessed that if shifting a big tree costs ₹55,000, the ecological value will be more than ₹1 lakh,” said Ravi K Singh.
-
Departments in Uttar Pradesh secretariat vie for cleanliness honours
The state government has put its 93 departments and their 463 sections in competition with one another in maintaining cleanliness under the 'clean secretariat campaign' launched recently in the Uttar Pradesh secretariat. The state government has now worked out a comprehensive strategy to involve all the departments in running the campaign. A large number of discarded items were found in most of the departments, posing a challenge to the cleanliness campaign.
-
Yogi asks VMC officials to take action against touts in housing scheme
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed Varanasi Municipal Corporation officials to ensure strict action against touts while expressing unhappiness over complaints of them being active in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) housing scheme and illegally taking money. Yogi Adityanath also took stock of the projects to be inaugurated during the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The projects should be completed on time, he said.
-
Most U.P. primary schools yet to procure smart speakers
Government-run primary schools of many districts lag behind in gearing up to impart quality education using modern gadgets as envisaged by the state government. As part of the preparations, district officials on February 8, 2022, were instructed to procure two Bluetooth enabled speakers for each of these schools but even this is still pending in many districts, including Prayagraj. Most districts have failed to procure these speakers till date.
-
Preparations on for Prez’ Vrindavan visit
Agra Preparations are in full swing in Vrindavan for President Ram Nath Kovind's visit on Monday. On Saturday, Mathura police issued a traffic plan for Monday, with entry of all vehicles is prohibited on the VVIP route since 8 am. UP chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel will also reach Vrindavan to welcome the President. There are similar restrictions on vehicles from multi- level parking towards Prem Mandir in Vrindavan.
-
Ludhiana: Experts concerned over change in seasonality of H1N1 virus
Normally, swine flu cases are reported in October and March, but the cases have started cropping up in June this year. Professor at department of medicine, Dr Rajesh Mahajan, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said that cases of swine flu are usually witnessed post monsoon and post winter. Around five swine flu patients from across the state are currently being treated under the observation of Dr Mahajan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics