Tremors felt in 30 UP districts; people rush out of homes, offices

LUCKNOW Moderate tremors were felt in Lucknow and parts of Uttar Pradesh between 2:25pm and 2:51pm on Tuesday, after Nepal recorded a 6.2 magnitude earthquake. Panic stricken people came out of their buildings, offices and other establishments for safety, but no casualty was reported. The intensity was more in districts bordering Nepal, said officials.

The earthquake led to people rushing out of their homes/buildings in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 30 districts of UP experienced tremors and there was no impact on the remaining 45 districts, according to information from the office of relief commissioner.

In the last 13 months, it was the fifth time when the state capital experienced earthquake. Lucknow had felt the tremors on March 21 and January 24 this year and on November 9 and August 20 last year.

“Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred on October 3 at 14:51:04 IST (2.51 pm). Lat: 29.39 and Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km with location in Nepal,” read

a post on X by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) – the nodal agency of the government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The earthquake, which lasted for more than 40 seconds, triggered panic with people rushing out of their homes/buildings.

“We felt the tremors for 10-15 minutes. I’m still feeling dizzy,” said bankers Abhishek and Gunjan Saxena, outside their office in Vibhuti Khand.

“We panicked as an alarm started ringing and everyone in the office started running out,” said Rajat Singh, an employee of customs office in Gomti Nagar. The situation was similar outside a high-rise commercial building near Shaheed Path in Vibhuti Khand where customers and employees of an eatery started coming out of shops and restaurants to gather at an open place.

“I was sitting in my office and suddenly the glass of water and chair started shaking. We realised that it was an earthquake and immediately rushed outside the building,” a local resident told PTI in Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similar scenes were witnessed outside Jawahar Bhawan, Shakti Bhawan, Bapu Bhawan and other government and private offices.

On March 21, tremors were felt in Lucknow and other parts of UP after an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale with an epicentre located in Afghanistan. On January 24, tremors were felt in the state capital after an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale with an epicentre located in Nepal.

Last year on August 20 (Janmashtami day), an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 had hit the Indo-Nepal border. On November 9, another one measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale, with an epicentre located in Nepal, had hit the region.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!