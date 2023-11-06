Tremors felt in Lucknow, other parts of U.P. again as 5. 6-magnitude quake hits Nepal

For the fourth time in five weeks, mild tremors were felt in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, as an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit Nepal on Monday. Earlier on November 5, tremors were felt at 1am when an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit 215 km North of Ayodhya. Tremors were also felt on November 3 when 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal.

People came out of their buildings and other establishments for safety but no casualty was reported. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 3, the state capital experienced strong tremors when an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit Nepal. On Monday, tremors were felt when an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred at 4.16 pm with epicentre in Nepal, according to a post on X by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)—the nodal agency of the government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

People came out of their buildings and other establishments for safety but no casualty was reported. The intensity was more in districts bordering Nepal, said officials. Lucknow had also felt tremors on January 24 and March 21 this year and on November 9 and August 20 last year.

The earthquake, which lasted a few seconds, triggered panic with people rushing out of their homes/buildings. “We felt the tremors for a few seconds. I’m still feeling dizzy,” said Vineet Gupta, a trader in Aminabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The situation was similar outside a high-rise residential building near Shaheed Path in Vibhuti Khand. “I was sitting in my room and suddenly the glass of water and chair started shaking. We realised that it was an earthquake and immediately rushed outside the building,” a local resident said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!