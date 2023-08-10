Court to frame charges against Atiq, Ashraf assailants on Aug 16

PRAYAGRAJ The sessions court on Thursday adjourned till August 16 hearing in trial pending against the three accused who allegedly shot dead gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf on April 15. The court will frame charges against the trio on the next date of hearing.

Accepting their request, sessions judge Santosh Rai said if they do not engage their counsel by August 16, they will be provided state counsel to represent them in court proceedings. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to district government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahri, though this date was fixed for framing of charges against the accused, but when the accused appeared before the court through video conferencing, they requested that they wanted to engage their own counsel in the case.

Accepting their request, sessions judge Santosh Rai said if they do not engage their counsel by August 16, they will be provided state counsel to represent them in court proceedings.

On July 13, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had submitted a charge sheet against the three assailants — Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, Mohit Singh alias Shani, 23, and Arun Maurya, 18, who are currently lodged in Pratapgarh district jail.

The SIT, which was constituted to investigate this murder case, submitted the charge sheet before chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Dinesh Kumar Gautam after completing its investigation under Section 302 (murder) and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trio had allegedly shot dead Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on April 15 around 10pm, when they were being taken for a medical examination at Colvin Hospital of Prayagraj, as a mandatory legal requirement. The assailants posed as journalists and shot the brother duo from point-blank range. The shooters had immediately surrendered after the killing and were arrested by cops present there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON