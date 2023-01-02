Tribal farmers participate in cleanliness drive, training prog

The ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ cleanliness drive organised by the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources concluded after a fortnight of activities on Saturday. The drive involved fish farmers and aquaculture workers from UP villages in a training programme as well.

The drive began on December 16, and was geared towards acknowledging the importance of cleanliness in the environment as well as the dangers of single-use plastic to flora and fauna. Director of ICAR-NBFGR Dr UK Sarkar warned the attendees of the hazards of plastic pollution and the harm it causes to the water bodies and the ecosystem at large. As a part of the drive, the participants cleaned up the ICAR campus and the lab farms as well as the training centre in Chinhat. The next phase of the programme will involve cleaning up the Gomti river bank near Daliganj.

A training programme and cleanliness drive was also organised as a part of the Swachhta Pakhwada programme at Goraiya in Chandauli district in Barabanki where nearly 100 fish farmers from scheduled tribes, aquaculture workers and staff members participated.

Another programme was organised for the tribal farmers in Sonbhadra on freshwater aquaculture for livelihood and income enhancement. Almost 30 farmers, both women and men, attended, and were privy to lectures, demonstrations, visits to the live fish germplasm resource centre as well as the Ganga Aquarium, both of which are situated in the ICAR-NBFGR campus.