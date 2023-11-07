Truck crushes two to death in Nagram, driver absconds

Police were on the lookout for a truck driver who allegedly crushed two youngsters to death in the Nagram area of Lucknow district.

Nagram station house officer (SHO) Hemant Kumar Raghav said Mahendra Kumar (20) and Ritesh (21), both from Gosaiganj, were chasing the truck, which had hit their friend and was trying to escape, on a bike when they came under its wheels. Their injured friend was identified as one Satyawan (17) from Gosaiganj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nagram station house officer (SHO) Hemant Kumar Raghav said Mahendra Kumar (20) and Ritesh (21), both from Gosaiganj, were chasing the truck, which had hit their friend and was trying to escape, on a bike when they came under its wheels. Their injured friend was identified as one Satyawan (17) from Gosaiganj.

“After the accident, the driver fled abandoning the truck on the road. The bodies were sent for postmortem. A search for the truck driver is underway,” said the SHO.

Satyawan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and his condition was said to be critical, said the police. He was hit by a passing truck on the service lane of Purvanchal Expressway, locals told police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahendra Kumar and Ritesh collided with the truck near the Bajgiha bridge of Nagram. Both fell from the bike after which the truck driver trampled them before fleeing, the locals reportedly said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON