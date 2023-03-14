‘Drunk’ TTE sacked for urinating on woman inside train, arrested in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was sacked from his position with immediate effect for allegedly urinating on a woman in Akal Takht Express, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Railway police with an off-duty TTE after he was arrested in the allegation of urinating on a lady passenger in Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express, in Lucknow. (PTI)

The incident happened on board the Kolkata-Amritsar train (number 12317) near Akbarganj before entering the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow late on Sunday night. The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when he peed on the head of the woman passenger who was sleeping on the lower berth of the coach, said police.

“The man, identified as Munna Kumar of Begusarai (Bihar), was arrested by the Lucknow Government Railway Police (GRP) and an FIR was lodged against him on Monday. He was charged under IPC Sections 352 (assaults), 354 (assaults or use of criminal force to any woman), and 509 (insult the modesty of any woman),” said Sanjay Kumar Sinha, circle officer, GRP, Lucknow.

According to the GRP, Munna Kumar was currently posted at Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. However, when the incident happened, he was not on duty and was travelling as a fellow passenger.

“Your conduct showing disrespect to women construes serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but entire railways as an organization. It is also seen that you are in judicial custody. Taking cognizance of this grave matter, I consider it to be a fit case to adopt the provision of Rule 14(ii). Thus, I hereby deem it fit to impose the punishment of ‘removal from service with immediate effect’ for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant,” the order by the Northern Railway shared by the minister on Twitter said.

The FIR was lodged by Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Bihar, who had boarded the train with his wife from Kiul Junction in Bihar. They were travelling in coach number A1 (seat number 31 and 32). “On Sunday around 12:30am, when my wife was sleeping, Munna Kumar, who was on seat number 41, came and peed on my wife’s head,” he stated in the FIR.

“When the woman raised an alarm, the passengers gathered and caught hold of the TTE and thrashed him before handing him over to the police,” said Rajesh Kumar. According to him, Kumar was intoxicated at that time.

“The GRP were informed about the incident via the Railway Control Room and through social media, after which police reached the Charbagh station and arrested the man. He was sent to judicial custody,” said Sinha.

“However, whether the man was under the influence of alcohol has yet not been confirmed. We are still investigating the matter,” he added. Input from ANI