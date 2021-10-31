Turncoats will only harm others: Maya

A day after six rebel Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs joined Samajwadi Party (SP), BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday termed them as “rainy season frogs” (seasonal players) who were hopping from one party to another before the assembly polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “With assembly election approaching, the period of defectors hopping from one party to another has started but the defection is not going to increase the support of any political party. Instead, it will harm them. The BSP should maintain a distance from such rainy season frogs.”

“Not only the defectors but like rainy season frogs, the names of many such political parties are also being heard whose names were not seen and heard till now. People understand such a game for power. It is not going to have any effect on them. The change is permanent,” she added.

On Saturday, six BSP rebel MLAs namely Aslam Raini (representing Bhinga in Shravasti), Mujtaba Siddiqui (Pratapur, Prayagraj), Aslam Ali Chaudhary (Dhalauna, Hapur), Hakim Lal Bind (Handia, Prayagraj), Sushma Patel (Mungra Badshapur, Jaunpur), and Hargovind Bhargava (Sidhauli, Sitapur) joined the Samajwadi Party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, former BSP state unit president RS Kushwaha and senior party leader Vir Singh had joined the SP.