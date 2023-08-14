12-yr-old Prayagraj lad on track to become music maestro

Twelve years old Ashit Sai already has two diplomas in music under his belt. Now pursuing a third diploma, the Prayagraj lad has exhibited his talents at around 100 concerts, and even received multiple felicitations and awards, including one from Padmashree awardee Malini Awasthi.

Besides performing at concerts, Ashit has composed songs on voter awareness, ‘har ghar tiranga’, and about the completion of two years of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh (File)

The award presented to him by Awasthi was for the Classical Shastriya Sangeet Competition held at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy.

Ashit can play multiple musical instruments with finesse, his proud father Virendra Kumar said. “Even without any formal training, Ashit was able to compose music with a guitar and by beating on a table. I decided that my son should pursue his natural talent, and got him admitted to Prayag Sangit Samiti,” Kumar added.

Besides performing at concerts, Ashit has composed songs on voter awareness, ‘har ghar tiranga’, and about the completion of two years of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. The boy has even made songs dedicating them to women on the International Woman’s Day.

He has also received Kala Sanskriti Samman, the Bal Shri Award of Prayagraj and Harihar Ganga Ratna award.

While Ashit primarily sings bhajan and folk songs, he has earned an expertise of sorts in playing guitar, mandolin and synthesiser. Ashit has mesmerized audience with his performance at Agra Taj Mahotsav and at concerts in Delhi, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Prayagraj.

“I now dream to perform before the chief minister Yogi Adityanath and prime minister Narendra Modi,” Ashit added.

