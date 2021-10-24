Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Twitter Vadra’: UP deputy CM Maurya’s latest jibe at Priyanka Gandhi

Speaking to reporters, Maurya said, “I think you (media) are seeing her more in the role of an opposition. I call Priyanka Gandhi Vadraji as Twitter Vadra.”
Priyanka Gandhi has been on a major offensive against the ruling party ever since the death of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month(ANI)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 05:09 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday called Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “Twitter Vadra” and said the grand old party’s state in-charge was only “interested” in a photo-op.

Speaking to reporters, Maurya said, "I think you (media) are seeing her more in the role of an opposition. I call Priyanka Gandhi Vadraji as Twitter Vadra. I don't think that barring those interested in getting their photographs clicked, there is anyone left in the Congress.”

The deputy chief minister further said that the Congress was currently ahead of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in matters of making good use of photo sessions, but all three parties had failed to create a place in the hearts of the people.

"Yes, they have an expertise in getting their photographs clicked, be it Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi or any other leader of the Congress. In the race of getting their photos clicked, they are ahead of the SP and BSP. But, all these three parties have failed to make any place in the public's heart," the BJP leader said.

Maurya’s comments on photo-ops came days after Vadra hit out at the UP government for ordering an investigation against some police personnel who were seen clicking a selfie with her. She has been on a major offensive against the ruling party ever since the death of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month. It has been alleged the farmers, who were agitating against Maurya’s visit to the district, were run over by some cars one of which was being driven by Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish.

Maurya also dismissed Gandhi’s announcement of the Congress reserving 40% electoral tickets for women candidates in the upcoming 2022 Assembly election in the state. He said retaining seven seats the Congress had won in the 2017 elections would be considered an achievement in itself.

He said the state of the SP and BSP were also and as people have not forgotten the tenures that were dominated by “corruption, crime, encouragement to mafia, casteism and appeasement".

