Two arrested for youth’s murder in Agra

Agra Two people were arrested for allegedly killing the youth whose burnt body was recovered here on Thursday. The accused allegedly tried to burn the body after the murder to hide the youth’s identity. They also made a call from the mobile phone of deceased to his father, seeking ransom of ₹10 lakh, though they had already killed the youth who was their friend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To recall, a burnt body was recovered from a location near a college in Fatehpur Sikri area. The deceased was identified as Luvkush (20) and his father registered a case under section 364A, 302, 120 B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code at Fatehpur Sikri police station of Agra district on Thursday.

“Police began investigation and arrested Monti alias Aashu and Rajesh, two people who were friends of the deceased Luvkush. Rajesh confessed to police that he had taken ₹10,000 from the deceased who used to demand the money back,” said Balwan Singh, the in charge of Fatehpur Sikri police station.

“The accused called the deceased to an open farm area and had drinks with him before stabbing him. Both packed the body of Luvkush in a sack and took it to the highway on Thursday before trying to burn it by spraying petrol on it. Then they dumped the body on the roadside,” said Balwan Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two accused used the mobile phone of the deceased to call his father, seeking ransom of ₹10 lakh. Later, the body was found in a burnt state.