Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two arrested from Deoband for ‘terror links’

lucknow news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 10:59 PM IST

Duo nabbed by UP ATS for their alleged association with two terror groups – AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent) and JMB (Jamat-ul Mujahideen, Bangladesh)

ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two more persons from Deoband town in UP’s Saharanpur district for their alleged association with two terror groups – AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent) and JMB (Jamat-ul Mujahideen, Bangladesh).

The two accused were brought to Lucknow from Saharanpur after their names surfaced during interrogation of people arrested earlier in this connection. The duo was identified as Aash Mohammed, 28 (Deoband resident), and Mohd Haris, 23 (resident of Haridwar), currently living in Deoband, said ATS officials in a press statement.

Prashant Kumar, UP Police ADG (law and order), said the duo was arrested for their alleged involvement with the two groups promoting terror activities in the country. Earlier, eight people, including Lukman, Shahzad, Kari Mukhtar, Mudassar, Kamil, Alinoor, Nawazish Ansari and Mohd Aleem were arrested for their alleged links with the AQIS and the JMB and the names of the duo arrested now surfaced in information extracted from the others, he added.

