Two arrested with over 2kg opium in Firozabad
The UP Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted a gang of drug traffickers with the arrest of two persons from Firozabad on Tuesday. The police seized 2.144kg of opium from their possession, said senior police officials here on Wednesday.
The STF press note stated that the two arrested were identified as a Jharkhand resident, Jabir Alam, and UP’s Bareilly resident, Dilshad. They were arrested near Chulawali turn on NH-2 under Tundla police station limits of Firozabad when the duo met there.
Sharing further details, a senior STF official said Jabir brings the opium from Jharkhand by purchasing it from one Vishal for ₹80,000 per kg and sells it to Dilshad for ₹1.3 lakh per kg. He said Jabir often travelled from Jharkhand to Firozabad in a bus, and Dilshad used to meet him at the bus station where he handed over the consignment to him.
He said Jabir used to make 2-3 trips to Firozabad, and the entire amount from the sale of opium used to go into the accounts of his cousin brother Riyaz. He said Jabir and Riyaz have been doing this business for the past two years and earned huge profits through frequent trips to Firozabad and Delhi. He said the STF is further carrying out raids for the arrest of Riyaz and to explore his network.
-
2 killed, 5 injured as overloaded truck turns turtle
Mumbai Two labourers died and five others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned at Waghoba ghat on Palghar-Manor stretch on Wednesday morning. The truck driver has been booked by the Palghar police and the injured have been admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar. The overloaded truck was carrying around 7,000 bricks and proceeding towards Manor, when the driver Salim Ishaque Shaikh (45) lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure.
-
No hospitalised active Covid-19 cases in Pune
PUNE As of Wednesday, Pune city has no active Covid-19 case admitted at any city hospital. The last patient who was admitted at Naidu hospital on April 1, was discharged on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20525 deaths and 257 are current active cases.
-
No need to panic, says Maharashtra Covid task force member on XE variant
A member of the Maharashtra government's Covid-19 task on Wednesday said there was no need to panic about the detection of the XE variant of the coronavirus, a first in India, while urging citizens to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Dr. Shashank Joshi said the Mumbai XE mutant case had occurred in the first week of March and it was detected in an international traveller who had now fully recovered.
-
Pune melts as mercury levels breach 40°C, high day temps to continue till April 8
PUNE On Wednesday, for the first time this summer, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city too reported day temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius. “Maximum temperatures were 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in many parts of Vidarbha and around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra and Marathwada,” said head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi. The highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was reported at Akola on Wednesday.
-
2017 attempt to murder case: Ambala court acquits ex-VP of Cantt Board, 10 others
Stating that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond shadow of reasonable doubt, an Ambala court on Tuesday acquitted former vice-president of Cantonment Board and BJP leader Surinder Tiwari and 10 others in a 2017 case of attempted murder on then BJP councilor Ajay Baweja. The others who were acquitted are Garry Malhotra, Rahul alias Veeru, Manharsh, Ramphal alias Rajesh, Abhinav, Nikhil, Raman alias Chhitha, Rohit alias Gatbad, Gaurav and Satbir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics