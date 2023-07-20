U.P. ATS nabs two Bangladeshi nationals from Deoband for illegal stay

Two Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in the country on Indian identity were arrested from Deoband in Saharanpur district by UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), senior police officials said here on Wednesday.

Police officials said the two accused were also allegedly involved in anti-national activities. (For Representation)

They said the two accused were also allegedly involved in anti-national activities and helping people arrested in terror cases in the past. Special director general (DG), law and order, U.P., Prashant Kumar said the two accused were identified Habibullah Misbah alias Nazir (26), a resident of Rangpur, Bangladesh and Ahmadullah alias Abdul Awal (35) of Pirojpur in Bangladesh.

“After sneaking into India, they first got prepared forged Indian identity cards on the fake address of Khanka, Assam and thereafter shifted to live in U.P.’s Deoband town in Saharanpur district, around 150 km from Delhi, where Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary and one of the largest Islamic institutions of India, is located,” said another police official privy to the development.

In a press note shared with the media, the police officials said the two accused were allegedly involved in anti-national activities and helping people arrested in terror cases in the past. They said Ahmadullah had helped Mohammed Shahadat Hussain alias Abidullah Matubbar, the alleged terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terror module, arrested by Madhya Pradesh ATS in June 2022.

They said this case was later transferred to the NIA following international ramification. The official said Ahmadullah had transferred money to his (Shahadat’s ) wife Sama Parveen. “Ahmadullah had revealed that Mohammad Shahadat Hussain was known to him and that he had transferred money to his wife sent by his brother from Bangladesh,” he said.

“It is suspected that the two accused were influenced by JMB ideology and involved in propagating it,” the cop said. He said the name of the two accused had surfaced during interrogation of Mohammed Shahadat Hussain and since then, the agencies were trying to locate them. He said the ATS had recovered several photocopies of Indian identity proofs and original identity cards of Bangladesh from their possession.

