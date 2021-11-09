Two booked under UP Goonda Act externed from Lucknow

Two men booked under the UP Goonda Act and other criminal incidents, including crime against women, were externed from Lucknow for six months on Monday, police officials said. The accused had cases of causing grievous injuries, gangster act lodged against them at various police stations of the city.

The accused namely Shafiq (21) and Riyasat Ali (20) of the Thakurganj area were externed from the district.

“The accused have various criminal cases against them, and they are known to have been of the criminal mindset. The accused were externed from the district to ensure law and order during coming months,” said DK Thakur, Lucknow’s Commissioner of Police.

“The decision was taken after proper legal consultation and keeping in mind the criminal nature of the accused,” said Thakur.

“As police, it is our duty to provide a safe atmosphere for the people of this city. For this, we have been tough against criminals and the recent action of extermination is a part of this effort,” said Thakur.