Two brides sedate husbands, in-laws; flee with cash, jewellery in U.P.’s Hardoi

Two women, who claimed to be sisters, fled with cash, ornaments and mobiles of the two brothers they married and their mother on the first night of their marriage on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Bhadyan village under Tandiawa police station of Hardoi district. (For Representation)

The two woman allegedly served sedative-laced "Kheer" to their husbands and in-laws that made them unconscious following which the duo disappeared, they added.

Superintendent of police, Hardoi, KC Goswami said the police had registered an FIR of fraud and cheating against the matchmaker and the two women on the basis of the complaint of the two victim grooms and further probe into the matter was in progress. He said a police team had been deployed to trace and arrest them.

As per police, Shiv Kanya, 57, was desperately trying to find suitable brides for her two sons Kuldeep, 30, and Pradeep, 29. The two brothers informed the police that their mother came to know about a matchmaker Raj Kumar, 40, of Jalimpur village of Sitapur district around a month back.

“After a few telephonic conversations, Raj Kumar informed our mother about two sisters Aarti, 23, and Puja, 22, of Sitapur and fixed our marriage with them. Raj Kumar brought along the two sisters to our village on Wednesday morning and returned after taking ₹80,000 from our mother for his ‘services’. We two brothers got married to the two sisters at Kali Mata temple in front of several villagers,” the two brothers said in the FIR lodged with Tandiawa police station.

“Thereafter, we all fell unconscious when having the ‘Kheer’ given by the two sisters and woke up on Thursday afternoon. Then we realised that we had been cheated,” the two brothers alleged in the FIR.

