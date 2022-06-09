Two brothers shot at over water dispute in U.P.’s Balrampur, one dies

A village head (pradhan) allegedly shot at two farmer brothers Raj Kumar, 32, and Shiv Kumar, 25, in a dispute over taking water from government tube well in east Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district on Thursday morning. As per police, Raj Kumar died on the spot while Shiv Kumar was undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

On the complaint of Shiv Kumar, the police lodged a first information report (FIR) against village head Sunil Baba and his two associates Sukhram and Budhram under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act for possessing illegal firearm used in the crime. The police said all three accused were found missing from their houses after the incident and further and efforts were being made for their arrest.

Balrampur circle officer (CO), city, Varun Mishra said the incident took place at Imaliya village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits when the two brothers opposed the pradhan stopping tube well water from going into their field. He said the village head entered into a confrontation with the two brothers and opened fire with the illegal firearm after chasing them in the field.

He said Raj Kumar suffered bullet wound on his chest and succumbed on the spot while Shiv Kumar suffered injury on his right hand. Besides, the village head had strained relations with the two brothers as their families had not voted for him in panchayat election held around 18 months ago, Mishra added.