Two conmen escape from police custody in Lucknow, 9 cops booked

Two members of notorious ‘Irani gang’, escaped from the Raebareli police custody from the trauma centre of King George Medical University, Lucknow, on Wednesday morning.

The accused Inzamam Ali and Irfan Khan, were admitted to the trauma center on Monday after they got shot at in the leg in a police encounter under Rae Bareli’s Dalmau police station limits on July 9.

Cases have been registered against seven policemen including a sub-inspector, a head constable and five constables in this connection, police said adding that posters of the accused have been put up at railway and bus stations and raids were on to nab them.

The Irani gang’s network is spread across the country and the two accused who escaped from custody had given the police some tough time as they frequently changed personal appearances to avoid getting caught.

Police said both Inzamam and Irfan duped people by masquerading as police or government officers.

Inspector, Chowk police station Prashant Mishra said a case against two accused has been registered. Another police official said investigations revealed that the duo escaped from the trauma centre around 6.22 am on Wednesday.

“No security personnel were present when the accused escaped,” he said adding that trauma center’s CCTV footage of the escape is available with them.

“The cops believed that the duo had plaster on their legs and hence could not walk properly. However, another video footage from outside the trauma centre showed that the accused had removed their plasters after coming out of the hospital,” he said.

Ten police inspectors along with their team and special operations group (SOG) of the Rae Bareli police were carrying out raids in search of the accused.

“Since the two accused are not local residents, it is very difficult to track them. However, their posters have been put up at different railway and bus stations,” a police inspector said.

