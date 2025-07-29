Two dead in separate electrocution incidents in Pratapgarh

Two persons, including a woman and a young farmer, died in separate electrocution incidents reported from different parts of Pratapgarh district on Tuesday, police said. Woman electrocuted by fallen ceiling fan; farmer dies after stepping on live wire (Sourced)

In Salempur Miria village under Manikpur police station limits, 50-year-old Sheela Devi Maurya died after being electrocuted by a fallen ceiling fan while preparing food for the Nagpanchami festival. According to police, Sheela, who was alone at home, stepped onto a damp floor where the ceiling fan had fallen, creating a live electrical current. She collapsed on the spot.

Her son, Sanosh, found her unresponsive when he returned home around 11 am and rushed her to the local Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead. Station house officer (SHO) Deep Narayan confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

In another incident reported from the Fatehpur police station area, a young farmer identified as Vikas Chandra Maurya died after stepping on a high-voltage cable while heading to his field around 4 am on Tuesday, police said.

Vikas’s younger brother, Lalchandra Maurya, alleged that two neighbours, Hari Om Singh and Krishna Kumar, had illegally laid a power cable across their field to operate a pump set for irrigation. “It was this cable that my brother came in contact with, resulting in his death. We want strict action against those responsible,” Lalchandra said.

Police have registered a case based on Lalchandra’s complaint and are investigating the matter. The body has been sent for autopsy. SHO Rajendra Tripathi said further action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry.