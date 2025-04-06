Menu Explore
Two die as 4 shops collapse in Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 06, 2025 06:14 AM IST

दो लोगों की मौत हुई, जब आगरा के आवास विकास कॉलोनी में चार दुकानें ढह गईं। नौ लोग मलबे में फंसे, दो का इलाज के दौरान निधन हुआ।

Two people died after four shops collapsed during renovation work in Agra’s Awas Vikas Colony on Saturday. Nine people were trapped under the debris, and they were rushed to a hospital after being rescued, but two of them died during treatment, said Sonam Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Agra city. Said to be brothers, the deceased were identified as Kishan Chand Upadhyaya (65) and Vishnu Upadhyaya (55).

Rescue work underway after four shops collapsed in Agra (Sourced)
“Renovation work was underway, and a wall was being removed by labourers when the incident occurred. Nine people were rescued from under the debris and sent to the hospital, where two of them succumbed,” said Kumar.

The incident is being probed for negligence, if any, the DCP said. Arvind Mallappa Bangari, district magistrate of Agra, also reached the spot along with the DCP to supervise the rescue work.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
