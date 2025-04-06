Two die as 4 shops collapse in Agra

Two people died after four shops collapsed during renovation work in Agra’s Awas Vikas Colony on Saturday. Nine people were trapped under the debris, and they were rushed to a hospital after being rescued, but two of them died during treatment, said Sonam Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Agra city. Said to be brothers, the deceased were identified as Kishan Chand Upadhyaya (65) and Vishnu Upadhyaya (55). Rescue work underway after four shops collapsed in Agra (Sourced)

“Renovation work was underway, and a wall was being removed by labourers when the incident occurred. Nine people were rescued from under the debris and sent to the hospital, where two of them succumbed,” said Kumar.

The incident is being probed for negligence, if any, the DCP said. Arvind Mallappa Bangari, district magistrate of Agra, also reached the spot along with the DCP to supervise the rescue work.