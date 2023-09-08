Two electrocuted in Bulandshahr due to live wire fencing

MEERUT Two young men were electrocuted in Kusha Fatehabad village of Dibai area in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday after they came in contact with a live wire fencing put up around a field to protect crops from wild and stray animals.

Villagers took the two men hospital where doctors declared them dead after examination. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deceased Krishan Kumar, 23 and Sumit Kumar, 23 were neighbours and friends. Krishan was pursuing BAMS course from a college of Aligarh and Sumit was a student in Government Polytechnic in Baraut town of Bagpat.

Both friends had gone to collect fodder for their livestock on Thursday and Krishan Kumar came in contact with a live wire while both were on their way back to the village. Sumit tried to save his friend and also got entangled in the wire.

Farmers working around raised alarm and villagers took them to hospital where doctors declared them dead after examination.

Initially, villagers said that both friends died after they came in contact with a high voltage wire which was broken and lying in the field.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintending engineer of electricity department Sunil Kumar, however, claimed that no wire was found broken there. He confirmed that the incident happened due to live wire fencing in the field and added, “We need to educate and sensitise villagers that such fencings are illegal and they should not use them.”

Senior national vice president of BKU (apolitical) Mangeram Tyagi said that a few years ago a similar incident had occurred in Syana area of the district. “A young man was electrocuted by a live wire fencing,” he said and appealed to farmers to not indulge in such illegal acts as it was also dangerous for their own lives.

Tyagi admitted that live wire fencing was used in the region to protect crops from wild and stray animals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}