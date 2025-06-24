Two held after track sabotage halts Humsafar Express in Lucknow

Two men were arrested in connection with an alleged railway sabotage attempt near the Dilkusha-Malhaur down line after a train struck a heavy metal object left on the tracks late Sunday night, police said on Tuesday. The accused arrested by Lucknow Police (Sourced)

The Gorakhpur-Humsafar Express (12572) struck a rusted iron gate while passing through the area on June 22, prompting a temporary disruption in rail services. No derailment or injuries were reported, but the incident raised alarm among railway and security officials.

Gomti Nagar police, along with the Eastern Zone’s surveillance and crime team, arrested the accused, Janardan, 19, and Jang Bahadur Pandey, 24, from under the Vineet Khand Sabzi Mandi bridge based on a tip-off. A yellow iron ladder, reportedly stolen from near Shaheed Path, was also recovered.

According to Lucknow Police, the arrested duo, along with an absconding accomplice named Raj Babu, had stolen the metal items intending to sell them as scrap. While attempting to drag the gate across the tracks, they fled upon hearing an approaching train. The gate was left behind and was struck by the Humsafar Express, which fortunately continued without derailment.

“The accused confessed to planning to split the proceeds from the scrap sale. They ran when they saw the railway and police officials arriving after the train stopped,” Brijesh Chandra Tiwari, SHO Gomti Nagar, said.

Initially, the case was registered under Sections 151 and 153 of the Railway Act. Later, charges were expanded to include Sections 303(2), 317(2), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Both accused are first-time offenders as per initial records. Police are verifying their backgrounds in their respective home districts, Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. The search for the third accused, Raj Babu, is ongoing.