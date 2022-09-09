Two held for chain snatching in Lucknow

City police arrested two persons for their involvement in the incidents of chain snatching and looting other valuables here on Thursday.

The duo who was arrested near the PGI area, used to sell off the stolen items to strangers by fabricating false emotional stories, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified as Mohammad Asif, 22, a resident of Kanpur and Radha, 19, a resident of Lucknow. The accused claimed that they were related to each other.

During the police interrogation, Asif revealed that the duo was involved in snatching chains of women walking on the streets. His accomplice Radha used to ride pillion on his bike, and to deceive people, she used to dress up like a boy, wore caps, and kept her face covered.

After stealing, the accused used to sell the jewellery to people on the streets by fabricating false stories, said a press statement by the police.

The police recovered a gold chain, melted gold coins, ₹12,100 cash, and a motorcycle from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered against both of them, and action will be taken against them, said the police.