Two Israelis among 34 injured as bus overturns on Agra Expressway

As many as 34 passengers, including two Israeli citizens, were injured when a Varanasi-bound private bus in which they were travelling overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Agra district early on Monday, police said.

Agra district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami talking to injured passengers at SN Medical College and Hospital. (HT photo)

The mishap occurred at 12:30am under Fatehabad police station limits, they added. The injured are undergoing treatment at various hospital in Agra. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over the accident. Officials in Agra have been directed to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

“Among the injured, two men are from Israel. They have been identified as Yahel Halevi and Orel Sima. They don’t have any major injuries but they have been admitted to a private hospital in Agra. Best possible treatment is being ensured under a close watch,” said Somendra Meena, deputy commissioner of police, Agra Commissionerate.

“The private bus carrying 43 passengers was coming from Delhi and going to Varanasi. Prima facie, the mishap occurred after one of the tyres of the bus burst. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including SN Medical College and Hospital,” Meena added.

Later in the day, Agra district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami went to SN Medical College and Hospital to meet the injured admitted there. He interacted with those injured and directed the medical college administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured passengers.

The injured were first admitted to the community health centre at Fatehabad. Nine passengers with serious injuries were later shifted to emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra.

