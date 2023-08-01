Two kanwariyas electrocuted in Deoria

Two kanwariyas were electrocuted when a DJ system installed on a tractor-trolley came in contact with a high-tension wire passing overhead, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Vinova Puri village near Madanpur town of Deoria.

(File)

Two others were hospitalised at the Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College as they suffered severe burn injuries in the mishap. They were said to be in a critical condition. The kanwariyas were on their way to Barhaj to get water from the Saryu.

The deceased were identified as Shailendra Rajbhar, 18, and Aman Gupta, 19, who hailed from a nearby village. Officials said Shailendra was the youngest of the three siblings and was a student of class 12, while Aman was the only son of his parents.