Two kanwariyas electrocuted to death in U.P.’s Saharanpur

Two kanwariyas from Kaithal in Haryana were electrocuted to death after their kanwar touched a high-tension power line on Ambala road in Saharanpur district early on Tuesday, police said. A group of 25 devotees from Kaithal was returning to their native place after bringing kanwar from Haridwar when the tragedy occurred. The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained, the police added. A 23-ft high kanwar touched high tension electric line at Baghpat flyover in Meerut injuring five devotees. (Sourced)

The group was carrying the kanwar in a tractor trolley and a flag was mounted on it which came in contact with a high-tension overhead line. Two kanwariyas suffered severe burns and were immediately taken to government medical college in Pilkhani where they died during treatment.

Five kanwariyas suffer burns as kanwar touches power line

Five kanwariyas from Delhi suffered burn injuries after their 23-ft high kanwar touched a high tension electric line at Baghpat flyover on NH 58 in Meerut district on Tuesday morning, police said. The injured devotees were immediately taken to Subharti Medical College and their condition was stated to be stable.

SSP of Meerut Vipin Tada said a group of kanwariyas from Shalimar Bagh of Delhi were on their way back after bringing kanwar from Haridwar. They were carrying a wooden 23-ft high kanwar and a flag was also mounted over it, he added.

“Though the kanwar didn’t come in contact with the high tension line but current passed through it causing burn injuries to five kanwariyas,” the SSP said, adding that luckily the kanwar was made of wood that diluted the impact of the current, otherwise it could have been a tragic incident.

There was a loud explosion immediately after the kanwar passed from under the high tension line and then it caught fire. Police and people present at the site extinguished the fire. District magistrate Deepak Meena and SSP Vipin Tada rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.