Two killed after basement of under construction parking lot collapses in Lucknow

Two persons including a two-year old girl died after the basement of an under construction multiple level parking caved in on late Thursday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city.

The incident took place near Kalindi Park of Sector-11 Vrindavan Yojana. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified, one a 27-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter.

The incident took place near Kalindi Park of Sector-11 Vrindavan Yojana.

According to police, the deceased father-daughter duo were living in one of the six huts that caved in along with the building’s basement.

Additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP) East, Syed Ali Abbas said that the basement was excavated in Sector-11 Vrindavan Scheme.

The labourers working in the under-construction complex had built 16 huts and were living in them.

“Some part of the basement dug late in the night suddenly caved in and about six huts built on its banks were buried under the mud debris,” he said.

While 14 people were buried under the debris, police reached the spot and pulled out 14 people with the help of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire brigade teams.

Injured children, women and other labourers were sent to the trauma center for treatment, police said.

“As soon as the information was received, a large number of police forces, SDRF and fire brigade team reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations and pulled out 14 people buried under the debris,” said PGI Inspector Rajesh Singh Rana adding that the relief and rescue work is going on.

