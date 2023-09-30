Two killed as basement of under-construction building in Lucknow caves in

LUCKNOW A 27-year-old labourer and his two-month-old daughter were killed in their sleep while 14 labourers were injured when a portion of a basement of an under-construction multi-level parking collapsed, said police on Friday.

Rescue operations underway at the construction site in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at Antriksh Apartment at Vrindavan Yojana sector 11 near Kalindi Park around 11:30pm on Thursday night.

“A portion of a basement of an under-construction multi-level parking caved in allegedly after digging in an apartment under PGI police station limits,” said police.

“Some labourers working at the site were living in shanties in the basement. When the floor collapsed, the labourers were buried under the rubble,” said Sayed Ali Abbas, additional deputy commissioner of police (East). Muqaddam, a labourer, and the two-month-old girl Ayesha died in the incident while 14 other injured labourers were taken to the hospital. The deceased were living in one of the temporary shelters near the construction site, the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 14 to 16 people living in the temporary shelters, most from Bihar, were trapped under the debris. A team of police officials rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation with the help of locals.

“Some of them have been discharged and a few others are undergoing treatment,” said district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar on his visit to the hospital.

“The police, SDRF and fire department teams reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations. They pulled out 14 people buried under the debris. The injured were taken to the SGPGI Trauma Centre for treatment,” said RS Rana, PGI inspector.

Those who were trapped included six children – Abhijeet, 11, Golu, 5, Afsana 4, Sona, 7, Irfan, 6, Farzana, 12, and adults - Chandan Kumar, 18, Daroga Sahni, 56, Ruksani, 30, Lal Babu, 48, Muskaan, 18 and Gulshan, 18, added the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Building owner, contractor booked for negligence

The owner of Antriksh Apartment and a contractor were booked for negligence after a cave-in of a portion of a basement of an under-construction multi-level parking lot on the campus claimed two lives.

Muqaddam, 24, a labourer, and his two-month-old girl Ayesha died in the incident while 14 other injured labourers were taken to the hospital.

“The FIR was registered under sections of 304 A (death due to negligence), and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) after the complaint of Muqaddam’s father Shabbir Ali,” said Rana Rajesh, SHO, PGI.

According to initial investigation by cops, safety measures were not undertaken at the construction site. “As many as 6-7 makeshift huts were built beside the digging site and a 20-ft-deep pit was dug without following SOPs,” said a resident of the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Muqaddam was working at the construction site since September 25. Along with his wife and daughter, he was living in the makeshift hut in the under-construction multilevel parking,” said Ali.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON