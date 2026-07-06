Two killed, two injured as car rams parked truck in Lucknow

Two men were killed and two others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Lucknow’s Gosainganj area during the early hours of Sunday, police said.

An FIR will be registered under the relevant sections based on a complaint from the family members, and further investigation is underway. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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According to police, the accident occurred near Gabbar Dhaba, between Gosainganj and Gangaganj, when the speeding car allegedly went out of control and crashed into the stationary truck parked on the roadside. “The deceased have been identified as Saurabh Yadav (21) and Abhishek Yadav (20), both residents of Padri village in Amethi district,” the police said in a statement issued.

“The injured, identified as Nitin Yadav (20) of Tejgarh village and Ajay Yadav (24) of Padri village, both in Amethi district, were initially taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gosainganj. After receiving first aid, they were referred to Civil Hospital in Lucknow for advanced treatment,” the police said in a statement, adding that both are out of danger.

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{{^usCountry}} Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot, removed the damaged car and restored traffic on the affected stretch. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination after the necessary legal formalities were completed in the presence of their family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot, removed the damaged car and restored traffic on the affected stretch. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination after the necessary legal formalities were completed in the presence of their family members. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said evidence was collected from the accident site and the victims’ families were informed. An FIR will be registered under the relevant sections based on a complaint from the family members, and further investigation is underway.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the car lost control before crashing into the parked truck,” the police said.