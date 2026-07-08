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Two men get 20 years’ RI each in sexual assault case

The convicts were also sentenced to five years each for kidnapping and abduction, and one year for causing hurt; the sentences will run in accordance with the court’s directions

Published on: Jul 08, 2026 06:10 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW Nearly four years after a minor girl was allegedly abducted from her home in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted, a special Pocso court in Lucknow has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each.

According to police, the case was registered at Hazratganj police station on November 7, 2022, after the victim’s father alleged that his minor daughter had been kidnapped during the night and sexually assaulted. (Pic for representation)
According to police, the case was registered at Hazratganj police station on November 7, 2022, after the victim’s father alleged that his minor daughter had been kidnapped during the night and sexually assaulted. (Pic for representation)

“The court also imposed a fine of 51,000 on each convict after holding them guilty of gang rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Indian Penal Code,” said Vikram Singh, SHO, Hazratganj.

The convicts were identified as Dadu alias Akash and Tusi alias Aditya Gupta, both residents of Hazratganj area, added the SHO.

According to police, the case was registered at Hazratganj police station on November 7, 2022, after the victim’s father alleged that his minor daughter had been kidnapped during the night and sexually assaulted. Initially, the FIR named Dadu alias Akash. During the investigation, police found the involvement of Tusi alias Aditya Gupta, who was subsequently arrested.

“A charge sheet was filed before the court on December 8, 2022, under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 365 (abduction with intent to confine), 376D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC, along with Sections 5 and 6 of the Pocso Act,” the statement added.

Besides the 20-year rigorous imprisonment awarded under Section 376D of the IPC and the Pocso Act, the convicts were also sentenced to five years each for kidnapping and abduction, and one year for causing hurt. The sentences will run in accordance with the court’s directions.

 
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