Two minors killed, one injured in road accident in Lakhimpur’s Tikunia town
Two minors were killed, while a youth was injured when a speeding truck ran over them early on Friday morning on Kaudiyala Ghat road on the outskirts of Tikunia town. The trio was sleeping outside their hutments. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot along with his vehicle.
The deceased have been identified as Shankar (15) and Ravi (8), while the injured youth has been identified as Vinod.
Angry residents blocked the road demanding action against the truck driver. Tikunia police station in-charge Balendu Gautam along with his staff rushed the spot and pacified the villagers. An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified truck driver. The police were examining CCTV footage to identify the truck. HTC
Tikunia police officials inspecting the accident spot on Friday.
