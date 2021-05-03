Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two more trains bring 90.78 MT oxygen to UP
Two more trains bring 90.78 MT oxygen to UP

Two more Oxygen Express trains carrying 90
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Two more Oxygen Express trains carrying 90.78 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in six tankers arrived in the state capital on Sunday morning.

One train with four tankers containing a total of 60.28 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) reached Lucknow from Bokaro on Sunday morning, according to a railway press release. The other train from Bokaro reached Lucknow with two tankers carrying 30.50 metric tonnes of LMO. After it reached Lucknow, the second train was sent to Bareilly, an official said. Meanwhile, another train left for Bokaro late on Saturday night to bring more liquid medical oxygen to Uttar Pradesh.

