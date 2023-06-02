Two solvers nabbed by STF in Prayagraj

Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force on Friday arrested two solvers who were appearing in place of original candidates during the LLB Hons entrance examination of Allahabad University. Efforts were on to trace the original aspirants as well, police officials said.

Two forged Adhaar cards, two admit cards, two OMR sheets, two question papers and a scooty were recovered from their possession. (FOR REPRESENTATION )

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) STF Navendu Kumar said acting on information received, STF teams arrested a solver Mohd Aawed of Raebareli while he had come to appear at LLB entrance examinations in place of original aspirant Prashant Kumar Yadav at the examination centre made at Saraswati Bal Vidya Mandir Intermediate College in Naini area.

In another raid at D Singh Saraswati Shishu Mandir examination centre, the STF team arrested solver Anil Kumar Yadav of Gazipur district. Yadav was to appear in place of the original aspirant Ashutosh Patel of Prayagraj.

Two forged Adhaar cards, two admit cards, two OMR sheets, two question papers and a scooty were recovered from their possession. During questioning, solver Mohd Aawed said that he was pursuing MCom from Allahabad University and was living in room number 28 of Muslim Boarding for the past three years. Aawed said that the original aspirant Prashant Kumar Yadav of Pratapgarh was his friend and used to help him financially. Prashant offered him ₹25000 for appearing in the LLB entrance examinations in place of him.

Aawed further informed police that he mixed his and Prashant’s photographs while filling out the online application form for entrance examinations at a photo state shop in the Katra area. The person who filled in the form was charged ₹2000 in return for fraudulently submitting the online application form.

The other solver Anil Kumar Yadav informed police that he was preparing for different competitive examinations. While he was pursuing graduation from AU, he met one Dhara Singh Patel of the Soraon area and presently lives at GN Jha Hostel. Patel used to run a solve gang and help aspirants in passing different competitive and entrance examinations in return for hefty cash. Dhara Singh offered Anil ₹25000 in return for appearing in LLB entrance examinations in place of original aspirant Ashutosh Patel. Dhara Singh gave a forged Aadhaar card to him.

Further investigation was being carried out in this connection, DSP added.

