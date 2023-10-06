Two students arrested for allegedly firing at coaching teacher in Agra

Two teenagers, aged 17 and 18 respectively, were arrested on Friday morning from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district for allegedly shooting at their coaching teacher.

The accused came on a motorcycle, fired at their teacher with a country-made pistol and fled the spot, said police (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place outside a computer coaching centre in Khandoli town in the rural belt of Agra on Thursday afternoon, where the two students allegedly fired at the teacher, injuring his knee.

The accused came on a motorcycle, fired at their teacher with a country-made pistol and fled the spot, said police.

Police said that while Tarun (17) fired at the coaching teacher, Uttan (18) assisted him. “The main culprit (Tarun) is now in police custody along with his associate Uttam,” police said.

Sonam Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Agra (rural) said that a complaint was registered by the teacher identified as Sumit Kumar (30) on Thursday, following which the duo were arrested on Friday.

A case against the accused has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Khandoli police station, said the DCP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complaint, Kumar had informed Tarun’s family about his affair with a coaching girl student, which might be the cause of the incident.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!