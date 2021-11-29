Two ticket windows opened at Taj Mahal for visitors’ convenience

Agra Two ticket windows, one each at the eastern and western gates, were opened at the Taj Mahal for convenience of those finding it difficult to book online tickets to see the monument. The ticket windows became functional from Saturday onwards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is also planning to open ticket windows at other monuments, including Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, Itimad-ud-daula, Sikandra, Mehtab Bagh, Rambagh and Mariam Tomb from December 1. However, this decision might be reviewed in view of threats about the new variant of corona virus.

“Many people faced problems in booking tickets online for the Taj Mahal. So two ticket windows, one each at the eastern and western gates of Taj Mahal were opened from Saturday onwards,” informed Dr Rajkumar Patel, superintending archaeologist, Agra circle of ASI.

“We have plans to open one ticket window each at Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, Itimad-ud-daula, Sikandra, Mehtab Bagh, Rambagh and Mariam Tomb from December 1. However, due to the threat of the new variant of corona virus, this decision might be reviewed,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The offline sale of tickets at the monuments was discouraged to minimize assembling of visitors in the time of pandemic. However, as many people complained that they were unable to get online tickets, offline tickets were re-introduced, at least at the Taj Mahal.

Despite the fears of a third wave of Covid -19 and the new Delta variant, the inflow of tourists at Taj Mahal continues to grow this winter. The number multiplies manifold during the weekends. On Saturday, there were more than 23,000 visitors at the Taj Mahal.

It may be recalled that with the outbreak of Covid -19, Taj Mahal gates were closed on March 17, 2020 and opened on September 21, 2020. However, with onslaught of second wave this year, Taj Mahal was again closed on April 16, 2021 and opened two months later on June 16, 2021 but with conditions laid down by the district administration and tickets were available only online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}