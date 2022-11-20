Two unique parks to come up in Lucknow

Happiness Park, a musical park is to come up near the Gomti River Front, while the UP Darshan Project – another park – will come up in a vacant area behind Hotel Taj in Gomti Nagar.

The Happiness Park will come up inside the Buddha Park opposite the Scientific Convention Centre where children will be able to play forgotten games like Gulli-Danda, Kancha (marbles) which were once popular but fell to the tides of time.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Lucknow Development Authority’s chairman, divisional commissioner, Lucknow, Roshan Jacob, on Saturday in which the proposal was thoroughly discussed.

In the Happiness Park, there will be a number of funny sculptures where on children can pose as if they are sitting between an elephant’s legs, said Jaccob. Many of these will be created with waste material.

“A musical park will come up all along the Gomti River Front where musical instruments and murals of our maestros will be placed. Those interested and skilled people can even play those musical instruments,” she said.

Another park, UP Darshan will come up in a vacant area behind Hotel Taj in Gomti Nagar, where the popular items of every district will be displayed like Lucknow’s Chikankari, said the commissioner.

She said all these projects will be developed under a public-private partnership model and will come up under Smart City Project.

Indramani Tripathi, vice-chairman, LDA, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, joint police commissioner Piyush Mordia and others were present in the meeting.