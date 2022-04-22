Two women teachers hold girl students hostage to get their transfer orders cancelled

An embarrassing situation unfolded at the residential Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Behjam on Thursday night when two under-transfer women contractual teachers — Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar — held hostage nearly two dozen girl students on the rooftop to pressurise the authorities to cancel their transfer orders.

The situation was brought under control after the women police personnel from the local police station rushed to the school after being intimated by the school warden Lalit Kumari and rescued the girl students.

District basic education officer (BSA) Laxmi Kant Pandey along with the district coordinator (DC) girls’ education Renu Srivastav and block education officers also rushed to the KGBV and took stock of the situation.

“Given the gravity of the situation, a first information report (FIR) under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult causing a breach of peace) and 336 (the act of negligence endangering human life or personal safety) had been lodged at Neemgaon police station against the two accused teachers,” Pandey, District basic education officer, told HT.

Pandey added that a four-member committee comprising district coordinator (IED) Mala Srivastava, state resource group (SRG) teacher Anupama Mishra, BEOs of Lakhimpur head office and Behjam block, has been formed, which would probe the incident and submit their report within three days.

“In case the teachers were held guilty in the probe, their contracts would be terminated,” he added.

According to BSA, the two teachers—Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar— posted at Behjam KGBV had been shifted to KGBV Palia and Ramiabehar, respectively, following their ongoing tussle with the warden.

“On Thursday, after receiving their transfer orders, the duo resorted to harassing the girl students to put pressure on the department to cancel their transfer orders,” he added.

BSA said stern action would be taken against those found guilty.