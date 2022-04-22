Two women teachers hold girl students hostage to get their transfer orders cancelled
An embarrassing situation unfolded at the residential Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Behjam on Thursday night when two under-transfer women contractual teachers — Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar — held hostage nearly two dozen girl students on the rooftop to pressurise the authorities to cancel their transfer orders.
The situation was brought under control after the women police personnel from the local police station rushed to the school after being intimated by the school warden Lalit Kumari and rescued the girl students.
District basic education officer (BSA) Laxmi Kant Pandey along with the district coordinator (DC) girls’ education Renu Srivastav and block education officers also rushed to the KGBV and took stock of the situation.
“Given the gravity of the situation, a first information report (FIR) under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult causing a breach of peace) and 336 (the act of negligence endangering human life or personal safety) had been lodged at Neemgaon police station against the two accused teachers,” Pandey, District basic education officer, told HT.
Pandey added that a four-member committee comprising district coordinator (IED) Mala Srivastava, state resource group (SRG) teacher Anupama Mishra, BEOs of Lakhimpur head office and Behjam block, has been formed, which would probe the incident and submit their report within three days.
“In case the teachers were held guilty in the probe, their contracts would be terminated,” he added.
According to BSA, the two teachers—Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar— posted at Behjam KGBV had been shifted to KGBV Palia and Ramiabehar, respectively, following their ongoing tussle with the warden.
“On Thursday, after receiving their transfer orders, the duo resorted to harassing the girl students to put pressure on the department to cancel their transfer orders,” he added.
BSA said stern action would be taken against those found guilty.
7000 MBBS seats to be increased in UP in next 5 years
As many as 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical will be increased in the next five years, while call centres and mobile apps will help to improve medical services, said a statement from the UP government on Friday. An E-hospital will be set up in UP in the span of 100 days, which will cover the government medical colleges.
Varanasi officials’ handover PM excellence award to CM
The certificate and trophy of Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for the successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojana were handed over to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Friday by district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, in presence of divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal. Today, the team dedicated the award to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the commissioner and district magistrate.
Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to be partially opened on May 2
Mumbai Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway for the public on May 2, said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation officials. In the first phase, a 210 km-stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar in Washim district will be opened and later, in phases, the entire Expressway will be made operational.
Unclean rivers causing diseases in rural Pune
While the Pune Municipal Corporation and the city-based NGOs lock horns over the civic body's mega project – the riverfront development of the Mula-Mutha, the primary issue of clean rivers and potable drinking water continues to remain unresolved. The poor variety in fish is also affecting our income.” Bharat said that such high levels of pollution in the water lead to discolouration of nails, kidney stones, skin rashes, stomach pain, and increased cancer cases.
Uttar Pradesh budget to earmark subsidy for free power supply to farmers
The Yogi Adityanath government will make provision of additional cash subsidy in the forthcoming annual budget to enable the U. P Power Corporation Ltd to provide free power to farmers in Uttar Pradesh in keeping with the ruling BJP's pre-poll promise, energy department officials said. The government is expected to present the annual budget for the year 2022-23 in the state's bicameral legislature in May-June.
