Traditionally marked by symbolic and formal events, Police Week, which is set to be revived after a gap of seven years, will be observed as Police Manthan that will focus more on shaping the future course of policing in the state, said director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna at a press meet here on Friday. Two-day Police Manthan to focus more on reforms, result-oriented talks: DGP

The two-day conference will be held on December 27 and 28 at the police headquarters in Lucknow under the chairmanship of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the DGP noted.

“Traditionally marked by symbolic and formal events, Police Week has this time been transformed into a high-level strategic platform for policy deliberation, institutional reforms and result-oriented discussions,” the DGP said.

Notably, Police Week—also referred to as IPS Week—was last held when OP Singh was the DGP in April 2018. The reimagined format was both a revival and a significant departure from the earlier ceremonial model, officials said.

Krishna added that the conference would primarily focus on strengthening people-oriented policing, enhancing technological capabilities of the police, and ensuring swift and effective action against crime and criminals. “Eleven thematic sessions have been scheduled, with 11 senior nodal IPS officers, supported by 45 other police officers, making detailed presentations. This structure is expected to ensure wider participation and collective responsibility in driving policing reforms,” he emphasized.

He said each session would address key challenges and emerging priorities in law enforcement. He informed major themes included beat policing, crimes against women and children, police station management, cybercrime, human resource development, prosecution and prison reforms, crowd and disaster management, intelligence-led policing, border-related challenges, and the use of technology, forensics and CCTNS 2.0 in the criminal justice system.

On December 27, discussions will focus on beat policing; crimes against women and children; human trafficking; police station upgradation; cybercrime; human resource development and training; prosecution and prisons; and the integration of new criminal laws with forensics and CCTNS 2.0.

The sessions scheduled for December 28 will cover disaster management, civil defence and home guards; large-scale crowd management; intelligence challenges linked to social media, NGOs and the Nepal border; and issues such as terrorism, narcotics, cattle theft and other forms of organised crime. A special supplementary session on best practices and innovations will also be organised. With participation from senior police officers from across the state, the conference is expected to emerge as a key forum for policy formulation, strategic planning and the exchange of innovative ideas.