Two-month drive to catch stray cattle in U.P. from Nov 1: Minister

A statewide drive to catch destitute cattle and keep them in cow protection centres will be launched in Uttar Pradesh from November 1, said animal husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh here on Monday. He added that the two-month campaign will last till December 31.

Close to 14 lakh stray cattle are already in cow protection centres but more than three lakh are still believed to be roaming free. (For Representation)

Addressing a press conference, he said protection of the destitute cattle was among the state government’s top priorities. Singh further said the drive would be launched to ensure that all such cattle were brought to cow protection centres where they would get all necessary facilities, including food and water.

Close to 14 lakh stray cattle are already in cow protection centres but more than three lakh are still believed to be roaming free ruining crops besides causing nuisance on roads in cities.

Briefing media persons of the departmental work under his ministry, Singh said 115 MoUs pretraining to the dairy sector had been shortlisted for the groundbreaking ceremony. A total 1063 MoUs worth ₹13,509 crore had been finalised, he added.

Replying to a question, he claimed the lumpy skin disease in cattle was completely under control in the state. “More than 1.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered to cattle so far,” Singh said.

