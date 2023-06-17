Udyami Mitras to act as bridge between govt and entrepreneurs: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Udyami Mitras (friends of entrepreneurs) will work as a bridge between the entrepreneurs investing in U.P. and the state government and will also be the third eye of the government.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

Yogi was distributing appointment letters to 102 Udyami Mitras and incentive of ₹232 crore under various government policies to the entrepreneurs at a programme organised at Lok Bhavan here, according to a press release.

The Uttar Pradesh government had moved the proposal to appoint Udyami Mitras to coordinate between the entrepreneurs and the state government agencies to implement investment proposals of about ₹35 lakh crore received at the Global Investors’ Summit-2023.

The CM used the occasion to appeal to the entrepreneurs to invest more in the state and generate more job opportunities and use their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds in Uttar Pradesh. The entrepreneurs and Udyami Mitras also shared their experiences.

“You are about to start a new innings of life. Within the next three years, you will contribute strongly to further the possibilities of investment in Uttar Pradesh. Your work will be evaluated every month. After the successful tenure of three years, any Udyami Mitra willing to join service with various industrial development authorities or government will be given age relaxation and special weightage,” Yogi said.

“Udyami Mitras will play an important role in achieving the goal of ease of doing business. You should ensure that no one points a finger at you. There will be an attempt to demotivate you. But you must keep in mind the 25 crore people of the state and carry out your duties with unwavering commitment and dedication to make the state a trillion-dollar economy,” he added.

The CM said 1500 applications were received for Udyami Mitra posts and out of them 105 candidates had been selected. He said these included 87 men and 18 women.

He said 15 applicants were on the waiting list. Those who applied included graduates, postgraduates from top educational institutes, including University of Wales, UK, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, BHU, IIIT-Allahabad (Prayagraj) and NIT Prayagraj.

“This is an opportunity for you to work, to prove yourself and to use your potential in the interest of the state. We have received proposals worth ₹35 lakh crore at the Global Investors’ Summit 2023. Uttar Pradesh has set the standard of how the investors’ summit should be held,” the CM said.