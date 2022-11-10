UGC allows part-time PhD to govt servants, does away with distant mode research

University Grants Commission (UGC) has made important changes in the rules pertaining to doctoral research being conducted by universities and research institutes across the country. From conducting viva to number of publications required prior to submitting the thesis, the UGC has made important changes in its policy, say Allahabad University (AU) officials aware of the move.

In the most important change as per the notification released by UGC on November 7, now the employees or teachers serving anywhere will be able to do part-time PhD. Earlier government servants or teachers had to take sabbatical or study leave from their department to do research, they added.

Likewise, in another change pertaining to number of examiners for a PhD thesis, the present practice is to have three examiners for thesis evaluation, including the guide of the research scholar and two external examiners. Normally, the external examiners were one from the research scholar’s own state and the other from another state.

Now, the UGC has set the norm for one examiner being from outside the parent institution or university and the other being an eminent academician from abroad, officials say. Yet another change is that research work, done through online or distant mode, will not be recognised by UGC.

Likewise, permanent teachers who have three years left in their retirement also now cannot enrol a student for research but they can guide the PhD scholar as a co-guide but that too till they attain the age of 70.

Another important change is that before submitting the first thesis, presently the researcher has to get at least two papers published in the refereed research journals but now the PhD scholars will be exempted from the same. “The requirement of publication of two papers during the course of research has been done away with”, said dean (research and development), Allahabad University, prof SI Rizvi.

Apart from this, once a thesis is submitted, universities will have to conduct the viva within a maximum period of six months. Earlier, after submitting the thesis, students used to make rounds of teachers and departments for viva-voce. Now the PhD will be of at least three years including six months of course work. The maximum duration for completion of PhD will be six years.

“These are extremely important changes made by the UGC which have been taken in the larger interest of the research scholars and also to improve the quality of research. Along with this, employed individuals will get a big relief as they can also do PhD,” says prof Rizvi. Another special feature is that earlier the oral examination or viva of the research scholar was conducted only in offline mode. UGC had given exemption of online viva during the Covid period.

“Now the commission has decided that it is not mandatory to conduct physical face-to-face viva. If the student or guide wants, viva can be done online,” prof Rizvi added.