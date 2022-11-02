UGC asks institutes to refund fee, return original documents to students whose admission is cancelled

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a letter directing institutes to refund the fee and return original documents to students whose admission has been cancelled.

The move comes in view of complaints related to non-refund of fee. The University Grants Commission warned the institutes of punitive action in case the order was not complied with.

The commission has received references in the form of Right to Information (RTI) applications, complaints, public grievances and court cases regarding non-refund of fee by some universities/institutions violating the UGC guidelines and notifications. The commission has taken a serious view of such complaints.

The UGC, in its letter, said that any institution or university found to be violating the guidelines and refusing to refund the fee by giving its interpretation of the guidelines/ notifications shall be liable for punitive actions as notified in the UGC notification regarding the refund of fees and non-retention of original certificates.

If an institution is found violating the rules, the UGC will not shy away from withdrawal of declaration of fitness to receive grants under the UGC Act, 1956; withholding of any grant allocated to the higher educational institutions, declaring the institutions ineligible for consideration for any assistance under any of the general or special assistance programmes of the commission.

UGC threatened that it will inform the general public, including potential candidates, through a notice displayed prominently in the newspapers or other suitable media and posted on the website of the commission about the non-compliance by the institution concerned. UGC also said it will recommend to the affiliating university for withdrawal of affiliation, in case of a college/institute.

The commission further said it will recommend to the central government for withdrawal of declaration as institution deemed to be a university and will recommend to the appropriate state government for appropriate necessary action in case of a university is established or incorporated under a State Act and will take such other action within its powers as the commission may deem fit.

