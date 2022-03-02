Ukraine crisis: 70 more Uttar Pradesh students back in India, tally of returnees goes up to 420

As many as 420 Uttar Pradesh students have returned to India from Ukraine till now, including 70 since Wednesday morning.

“In all, 70 students came by five different flights since morning and more are coming every hour via various flights. This process is going to continue till every UP resident is evacuated from Ukraine,” said Saumya Srivastava, additional resident commissioner, who is coordinating evacuation of students in New Delhi.

On arrival, the students are being provided food and lodging at UP Bhavan in New Delhi. And then, travel to their native places is being facilitated.

“All facilities, right from evacuation, to stay, food and transport till their native district/places is provided free of cost,” said Srivastava.

Those (of the Uttar Pradesh students) who stay far from Delhi are provided a flight to their hometown while others are given road transport facility (free of cost) to reach home, said Srivastava.

Some of the students are in the process of crossing the Ukraine border and several others have reached Romania and are about to catch a flight to New Delhi.

“My daughter had crossed the Ukraine border and reached Romania a day before. She will take a flight to New Delhi sometime today and hopefully will be in Lucknow in the next 24 hours,” said Yadunandini Singh, mother of Amulya Yaduvanshi, a third-year MBBS student in Ukraine.

“It’s tough to face the cold here but yes we have crossed border and will be in India,” said Amulya Yaduvanshi, who is putting up at a facility provided by officials in Romania after she crossed the border.

Experts said that on return students should be allowed to relax for a day or more, depending upon their health condition.

“They (students) have braved extreme cold, tiring and long walk and mental stress of being under life threat. They should be allowed to relax and regain their mental and physical strength,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors.

For its part, the UP BJP, too, has released a helpline number 0522-3512022 to assist those struck in Ukraine. The helpline is receiving calls by anxious parents from across the state.