Atiq Ahmed's son Umar's alleged convoy accused of breaking toll barriers in UP's Prayagraj, Pratapgarh

Vehicles allegedly accompanying Umar Ahmed, who was being brought from Lucknow Jail under police custody to attend the funeral of Atiq Ahmed’s younger son, Aban Ahmed, have come under scrutiny after toll plaza barriers were allegedly broken and toll staff were allegedly misbehaved with in Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts.

Umar Ahmed was being brought from Lucknow Jail under police custody to attend the funeral of Atiq Ahmed’s younger son, Aban Ahmed. (Representational/HT Archive)

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According to complaints filed by toll management authorities, members of the convoy allegedly forced their way through toll gates, threatened employees and attempted to run over toll staff. Police have registered separate cases in both districts and begun investigations.

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Toll barrier broken, attempt to run over employee

At the Nawabganj Toll Plaza in Prayagraj, the incident reportedly occurred around 3:50 pm on Saturday. Toll officials alleged that dozens of private vehicles followed the prison van transporting Umar Ahmed. When the barrier was lowered for toll collection, drivers in the convoy allegedly broke through it and proceeded without paying the toll.

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant manager Jaiprakash Yadav, in his complaint, alleged that some occupants abused toll employees and threatened to kill them when staff attempted to stop the vehicles. The complaint further alleged that the vehicles were driven recklessly in an attempt to run over toll workers. A case was registered on the complaint, with details of more than 28 vehicles included in the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant manager Jaiprakash Yadav, in his complaint, alleged that some occupants abused toll employees and threatened to kill them when staff attempted to stop the vehicles. The complaint further alleged that the vehicles were driven recklessly in an attempt to run over toll workers. A case was registered on the complaint, with details of more than 28 vehicles included in the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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Thar and Scorpio attempt similar stunt

A similar incident was reported earlier at the Kotila Akhtiyari Toll Plaza under Hathigawan police station in Pratapgarh. According to toll authorities, around 3:04 pm, a Thar and a Scorpio, allegedly part of the convoy, arrived after the prison van had crossed the toll plaza. The occupants of the two vehicles allegedly broke the barrier and attempted to run over a toll employee.

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Following a complaint by toll manager Mohammad Ishaq, police registered a case against the drivers and their associates under various sections, including an attempt-to-murder charge.

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Pratapgarh superintendent of police Deepak Bhukar said the case was registered over allegations of barrier damage, toll evasion and an attempt to run over a toll employee. He said appropriate action would be taken after a thorough investigation.