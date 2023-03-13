Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Umesh Pal murder: Cash reward on shooters hiked to 5 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2023 11:11 PM IST

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead by five assailants on February 24; Asad, Guddu Muslim, Arman, Mohd Gulam and Sabir were identified with the help of CCTV footage

LUCKNOW The UP government on Monday increased the reward on information leading to the arrest of shooters involved in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal to 5 lakh from 2.5 lakh.

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son, Asad, is among the five shooters. (Pic for representation)
Additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar confirmed that the reward on all five shooters had been hiked to 5 lakh each.

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son, Asad, is among the five shooters.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead by five assailants in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj on February 24. Asad, Guddu Muslim, Arman, Mohd Gulam and Sabir were identified with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene.

Atiq Ahmad is an accused in the murders of Raju Pal and Umesh Pal.

Monday, March 13, 2023
