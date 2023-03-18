Umesh Pal murder: Court to hear anticipatory bail plea of Atiq’s wife on March 21

The MP/MLA court of Prayagraj will hear the anticipatory bail application of Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster- turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, in the Umesh Pal murder case on March 21.

Immediately after Umesh Pal’s murder, Shaista Parveen had gone underground. (For Representation)

Atiq, his wife, their two sons, brother Ashraf and others are accused in the murder case of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, who along with his two police guards was shot dead under Dhoomanganj police station area in Prayagraj on February 24.

Immediately after Umesh Pal’s murder, Shaista Parveen had gone underground and the district police had declared a reward of ₹25,000 on her head. In the present application, she has taken the plea that she has been falsely implicated in the case. In this backdrop, she has requested the court to pass an order that in case of arrest, she may be released on bail.

According to district government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahari, when the application was taken up on March 17 (Friday), the counsel representing the applicant had sought time to file some more documents in this connection.

